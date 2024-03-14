German parliament rejects new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
German parliament rejects new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

By Press Association
Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States (Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP)
German lawmakers have rejected a new call by the opposition for the government to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his refusal to supply the weapons.

The main centre-right opposition bloc has sought to keep up pressure on the issue and exploit divisions in Mr Scholz’s unpopular three-party coalition, even as the German leader tries to put a lid on the debate.

On Wednesday, he told lawmakers that prudence was a virtue and rejected suggestions that he did not trust Kyiv.

Parliament’s lower house, or Bundestag, rejected the opposition Union bloc’s motion by 495 votes to 190, with five abstentions.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz
German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s position has frustrated the conservative opposition and parts of his own coalition (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Germany has become the second-biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, but Mr Scholz has stalled for months on Ukraine’s desire for Taurus missiles, which have a range of up to 310 miles (500km) and could in theory be used against targets far into Russian territory.

His position has frustrated the conservative opposition and parts of Mr Scholz’s own coalition.

The criticism did not diminish after Mr Scholz finally offered a detailed explanation last month, pointing to his insistence that Germany must not become directly involved in the war.

Lawmakers last month urged the government to deliver further long-range weapons to Ukraine but voted down a previous opposition call explicitly urging it to send Taurus missiles.

Critics reject Mr Scholz’s argument that Taurus missiles could only be used responsibly with the involvement of German soldiers, whether inside or outside Ukraine. That, he said Wednesday, is “a line that I as chancellor do not want to cross”.

The “supposed prudence has always only fuelled (Russian President Vladimir) Putin in his aggression against Ukraine — that is the result,” opposition lawmaker Johann Wadephul told lawmakers.

“He will only retreat if he is only forced to. Either we enable Ukraine to win the war or we will lose with it. There is no third way.”

Rolf Mutzenich, who leads the parliamentary group of Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats, suggested that the debate was being driven by domestic political motives.

“Germany is the country that, after the United States, does most for Ukraine,” he said.

A senior lawmaker with the Greens, one of Mr Scholz’s junior coalition partners, made clear that her party continued to back sending Taurus missiles but rejected what she called “shop-window motions” by the opposition.

Agnieszka Brugger noted that any decision could only be made by senior ministers.

But she said that “hesitation and procrastination also can ultimately contribute to escalation” and rejected Mr Scholz’s attempts to shut down the debate.

She said that France and Britain had sent similar missiles and that had not meant a further escalation.