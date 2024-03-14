Duchess of Sussex unveils new brand American Riviera Orchard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Duchess of Sussex unveils new brand American Riviera Orchard

By Press Association
The Duchess of Sussex lives in California (PA)
The Duchess of Sussex lives in California (PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new business venture with an Instagram teaser.

A vintage-style video of Meghan cooking and arranging white hydrangeas and roses was posted to the new American Riviera Orchard Instagram account on Thursday.

The brief video is set to Nancy Wilson’s I Wish You Love and closes with the the brand’s logo, American Riviera Orchard, written in fine gold script above the word Montecito – a celebrity enclave near Santa Barbara in California where the Duke and Duchess live.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
The Duchess of Sussex has launched a new brand (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Little information has been released about American Riviera Orchard but a trademark application filed on February 2 this year shows the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, and jams and marmalades, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

The account had 100,000 followers just three hours after its first post.

The launch comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales face intense scrutiny, after Kate publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing a family portrait taken by William and released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

Meghan has not run an Instagram account since the Sussexes stepped back from royal life four years ago.

Previously, they ran a joint account @sussexroyal but announced they would stop posting in March 2020.

On Thursday Harry and Meghan also released a video congratulating the latest recipient of the NAACP – Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award, for pioneers working in the intersection between social justice and technology.

In the clip, posted to the Archewell website, the grinning duke and duchess tell computer scientist Dr Joy Buolamwini that she won the annual prize.

Dr Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League, which Meghan describes as “an organisation leading the way to overcome racist and sexist biases in AI systems, especially when it shows up in policing, in education, and in healthcare”.

The duchess added: “She recently wrote ‘the rising frontier for civil rights will require algorithmic justice’, and we could not agree more – Dr Joy is an expert and inspiration and she is so deserving of this honour and many more”.

The Archewell Foundation is the couple’s non-profit and it set up the award with NAACP, a US-based civil rights organisation working to end racial injustice.