What the papers say – March 15

The Friday newspaper headlines cover various topics, from the latest in Westminster to a Russian tech attack on Grant Shapps’ Royal Air Force jet.

Headaches for the Conservative Party make the front pages, with The Guardian, the i and the Financial Times all zeroing in on the latest woes faced by Rishi Sunak and the Tories at large.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 15 March https://t.co/XmTklT3Sgt pic.twitter.com/PAdYxHPVml — Financial Times (@FT) March 14, 2024

The Daily Express writes that Dame Esther Rantzen is one step closer on her quest to legalise assisted dying.

Friday’s Daily EXPRESS: “VICTORY! Esther Wins Commons Debate On Right To Die” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OjcAUnIPxc — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 14, 2024

The Daily Mail reports that Russian interference caused the Defence Secretary’s jet to go dark for 30 minutes, sparking panic.

The Daily Mirror leads with a woman suing the police force in the wake of the death of her partner at the hands of an armed criminal while in custody.

The Metro blames IT staff working from home as one of the significant issues at the centre of last year’s air traffic control disaster that saw the UK and Europe grind to a halt.

The Daily Telegraph reports of paramedics’ fears that recharging electric-powered ambulances will hamper response times to critical incidents.

Friday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Fears for patients in NHS net zero drive” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KAyeNNCux6 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 14, 2024

The Times reports that two-thirds of unfit-to-work claims are due to mental health concerns.

Friday’s TIMES: “20,000 a month off work with poor mental health” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cc5UQIaQyF — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 14, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star reports Nasa has found ethanol molecules in space.