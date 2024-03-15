Baby rhino charges into world after quick four-minute labour at Bedfordshire zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Baby rhino charges into world after quick four-minute labour at Bedfordshire zoo

By Press Association
The baby rhino was born at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire on March 7 (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)
The baby rhino was born at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire on March 7 (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

A baby rhino has charged into the world after a quick four-minute labour at a conservation zoo in Bedfordshire.

The southern white rhino calf, who tipped the scales and weighed in at 45 kilograms, was born on March 7 at Whipsnade Zoo to mother Jaseera, who was pregnant with the calf for 16 months, and father Sizzle.

Within two hours of being born, the boy calf started to take his first wobbly steps with his 13-year-old mother close to his side.

A photo of the baby rhino standing next to its mother
The one-week-old calf has been taking his first wobbly steps alongside his mother Jaseera (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Rhino keeper Mark Holden said: “Southern white rhinos are born with over-sized, rubbery feet, which they ‘grow into’, so the calf was understandably quite wobbly when he first started to walk.

“But he’s a fast learner and a week later he is now zooming around, exploring his cosy indoor den.”

Mr Holden added that the calf is Jaseera’s first baby, saying it has been “great” to see her maternal instincts kick in.

“Jaseera has been nursing the calf and has been very protective of him – all the signs of a perfect rhino mum,” he said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there are 10,000 mature southern white rhinos left in the wild, with numbers continuing to fall, making this birth especially precious.

The baby rhino standing next to his mother
The southern white rhino calf tipped the scales and weighed in at 45 kilograms (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Mr Holden said: “Sadly, these magnificent creatures are still being hunted in the wild.

“The poached horns are primarily used for traditional medicine in Asia, due to mistaken beliefs that the horns have healing powers.

“Last year in South Africa alone around 500 white rhinos were killed for their horn, that’s more than one a day.”

The new calf was born as part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) to help create a genetically diverse and healthy back-up population in conservation zoos like Whipsnade.

The baby rhino standing with his mother
The baby rhino with his mother (Anthony Devlin/Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

Mr Holden said the calf’s father, Sizzle, has been a vital member of the EEP, with the little one set to follow in his footsteps.

“Sizzle has had 15 calves at Whipsnade Zoo, and those calves have gone on to produce 37 grandchildren around Europe and he’s also got 13 great-grandchildren,” he said.

“He’s an incredible bull.”

Visitors will be able to visit the calf and his mother in the indoor dens at the white rhino house at Whipsnade Zoo.

The calf will remain inside the den for the next two weeks while the pair bond before he will be introduced to the crash (a pack of rhinos) later this month.