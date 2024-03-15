Police have contacted ‘all families’ of 35 bodies found in funeral parlour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police have contacted ‘all families’ of 35 bodies found in funeral parlour

By Press Association
Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Dave Higgens/PA)
Police believe they have contacted “all families” of the 35 bodies found in a funeral parlour.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under investigation after officers recovered the bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site on Hessle Road in Hull.

Over 1,500 calls have been made to police by previous Legacy Independent Funeral Directors customers since the probe began, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said.

Humberside Police said detectives have been working “around the clock” since concerns were raised on March 8 “about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors”.

ACC McLoughlin said: “Working in partnership with His Majesty’s Coroner, I can confirm that whilst formal identification procedures are ongoing, we do believe we have contacted all families of the 35 deceased.

“My specialist trained officers continue to support the families involved at this extremely difficult time whilst lengthy inquiries are ongoing.”

Formal identification of the deceased took place at Hull’s city mortuary.

Senior investigating officers from Humberside Police are working with “specialist experts” and advisors from the National Crime Agency (NCA) to confirm if human ashes have been uncovered as well.

Police previously arrested a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

The pair have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police said specialist search teams finished going through the premises on Thursday but a cordon is still in place on Hessle Road.

ACC McLoughlin asked people not to speculate and “show the utmost respect for bereaved families”, adding: “This has truly been an awful incident and the families are understandably distraught and have many questions, and we are doing everything we possibly can to give them the answers they deserve.

“This is an extremely complex and sensitive investigation, and we are continuing to work with the His Majesty’s Coroner, Hull City and East Riding Council.”

This week, one woman said she believed she kissed an empty coffin at her father’s funeral.

Billie-Jo Suffill, a mother of three from Hull, said she felt “physically sick” after not receiving her father’s ashes.

The 33-year-old lost 52-year-old Andrew Suffill in July 2022, and her brother Dwane Suffill, 34, five days later.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I bet my dad was not even in the coffin – it was an empty coffin.

“I was kissing an empty coffin. When I think about it, it is disgusting. It’s like something out of a horror movie.

“I wonder if this will stop at 35 bodies. I think my dad is one of them.”

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors is owned by Robert Bush, according to Companies House.

Humberside Police said those who are concerned about the alleged incident are encouraged to contact its Major Incident Portal.