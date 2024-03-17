Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin poised for six more years after election with no real choices

By Press Association
A man is reflected in a mirror as he casts a ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections in St Petersburg, Russia (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to extend nearly a quarter century of rule for six more years after wrapping up an election that gave voters no real alternatives to an autocrat who has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent.

The three-day election that began on Friday has taken place in a tightly controlled environment where no public criticism of Mr Putin or his war in Ukraine is allowed.

His fiercest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month and other critics are either in jail or in exile.

The 71-year-old Russian leader faces three token rivals from Kremlin-friendly parties who have refrained from any criticism of his 24-year rule or his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an electronic voting (Pavel Byrkin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Putin has boasted of Russian battlefield successes in the run-up to the vote, but a massive Ukrainian drone attack across Russia early Sunday sent a reminder of challenges faced by Moscow.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones overnight, including four near the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.

Russia’s scattered opposition has urged those unhappy with Mr Putin or the war to express their protest by coming to the polls at noon on Sunday. The strategy was endorsed by Mr Navalny not long before his death.

Voting is taking place at polling stations across the country’s 11 time zones, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine and online. Despite tight controls, at least a half-dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported on Friday and Saturday.

A 50-year-old university professor was imprisoned on Saturday for 15 days after she tried to throw green liquid into a ballot box in the Urals city of Ekaterinburg, local news site Ura.ru reported.

In Podolsk, a town close to Moscow, a woman was fined 30,000 rubles (£254) and charged with “discrediting the Russian army” after spoiling her ballot with an unspecified message, according to OVD-Info, a police monitoring group.

A woman holds her pet as she leaves a voting booth during a presidential election in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok (AP)

Ahead of the election, Mr Putin cast his war in Ukraine, now in its third year, as a life-or-death battle against the West seeking to break up Russia.

He has boasted about recent gains in Ukraine, where Russian troops have made slow advances relying on their edge in firepower.

Ukraine has fought back by intensifying cross-border shelling and raids, and by launching drone strikes deep inside Russia.

Air raid sirens sounded multiple times on Saturday in the Russian border city of Belgorod, where two people were killed by Ukrainian shelling, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The defence ministry said it had thwarted attempts to enter the country by “Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” following claims by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin last week that they had made an armed incursion into the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Western leaders have derided the election as a travesty of democracy.

Beyond the lack of options for voters, the possibilities for independent monitoring are very limited with no significant international observers were present.

Only registered, Kremlin-approved candidates, or state-backed advisory bodies, can assign observers to polling stations, decreasing the likelihood of independent watchdogs.