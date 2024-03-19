What the papers say – March 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – March 19

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 19
What the papers say – March 19

Rwanda, Labour and royalty feature among the stories on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Times – which carries a picture of former US president Barack Obama visiting Downing Street – says Rishi Sunak’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces fresh delays in the House of Lords, despite the Commons rejecting a raft of amendments on Monday night.

The Prime Minister remains committed to the schedule for deportations according to the Daily Express, which says up to 200 people have been selected for the first flight.

The Daily Mirror crosses the House as it focuses on an interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in which he outlines his plans for “a decade of national renewal”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is the subject of The Daily Telegraph’s front page ahead of a speech in which she will say a Labour government would work with businesses to tackle economic challenges.

The Sun continues to concentrate on the Princess of Wales as it gives over its front page to the first picture of Kate, alongside the Prince of Wales, since she underwent surgery in January.

The same picture appears on the front of the Daily Mail, which also says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had their biographies downgraded on the Buckingham Palace website.

The i says energy firms could be forced to pay billions to customers after a legal case of broker fees in contracts.

An NHS report which “shames the ambulance service” is the focus of The Independent, while the Metro warns of the dangers of heart disease from a fasting regime.

The Financial Times concentrates on the “biggest shake-up in a decade” at Deloitte.

And the Daily Star reports on the race to recover gold bullion from a Spanish galleon.