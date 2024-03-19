Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

About 9,000 children are to be evacuated from a Russian border region which is being shelled by Ukraine, an official claimed.

Kyiv’s forces have increasingly been striking at targets behind the extensive front line that has changed little after more than two years of war.

The children are to be moved further east, away from the Ukraine border, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslev Gladkov, said.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.

A Russian tank fires at Ukrainian troops from a position near the border with Ukraine in the Belgorod region (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine has increasingly used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Mr Putin.

Three people were wounded in a Ukrainian attack on Tuesday in the Belgorod region, Mr Gladkov said, including a 14-year-old who had part of a limb amputated. His mother was also seriously hurt in the attack, he said.

The previous day, four members of the same family died in an attack on the Belgorod village of Nikolskoe, according to Mr Gladkov. A grandmother, mother, her partner and 17-year-old son were killed after a missile struck their house, he said.

It has not been possible to independently verify the claims.

Four people were killed in shelling, not far from the border with Ukraine, officials claimed (Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov telegram channel via AP)

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod and another over the neighbouring Voronezh region overnight, the Russian defence ministry said. It gave no details of any damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia used S-300 missiles to attack the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine overnight. Four people were wounded and houses and cars were damaged, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

On Monday, Russian attacks in Donetsk killed one person and wounded another, according to Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.