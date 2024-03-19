Jury out in trial of mother accused of murdering toddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury out in trial of mother accused of murdering toddler

By Press Association
Dwelaniyah Robinson, three, whose mother is accused of his murder (Durham Police/PA)
The jury has been sent out to consider verdicts in the trial of a mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son.

Christina Robinson denies murdering her son Dwelaniyah at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, by violently shaking him and causing a fatal brain injury in November 2022.

The 30-year-old also denies four child cruelty offences which are said to have happened in the weeks leading up to his death.

During the three-week trial, the Crown has claimed Robinson deliberately scalded the little boy as a punishment, that she hit him with spoons, slapped him and beat him with a bamboo cane, that she did not seek medical attention for his burns, and that she neglected him by leaving him alone at home.

Robinson, who is now representing herself after parting with her legal team, told the jury in her closing speech earlier on Tuesday: “Please do not find me guilty for something I have not done.”

She questioned the expert evidence about how her son died, claiming there was uncertainty about what happened to him, and pointed out he was “clumsy” and would bump into things.

Robinson, originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, denied the claim that her son was an “inconvenience”, pointing out that she always wanted a large family.

She did accept that she used the cane on Dwelaniyah, describing it as a form of “correction”, but said she had been “misguided”, having heard a religious lesson online.

“My reasons behind it was simply that I believed I was doing the right thing, it is in the Bible,” the follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites religion said.

She said Dwelaniyah was burned accidentally while she washed him in the shower and that she did not seek medical attention for him because she was ashamed.

Mr Justice Garnham sent the jury out to start their deliberations and said they were under no pressure of time.