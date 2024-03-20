Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower to become dementia ‘people’s champion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower to become dementia ‘people’s champion’

By Press Association
Dame Barbara Windsor and her husband Scott Mitchell deliver an Alzheimer’s Society open letter to 10 Downing Street in Westminster before she died (PA)
Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell has been appointed “people’s champion” of the UK’s dementia mission, which was launched in memory of beloved star.

Mr Mitchell said he was “honoured” to carry on his wife’s campaigning work to help people with the condition.

He praised the “bravery” of the former EastEnders and Carry On actress, saying that her work had a “powerful impact”.

Mr Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, said he wanted to “keep her story alive” and vowed to put “people at the heart” of the UK’s dementia mission.

He is to attend a Downing Street summit on Wednesday, where officials have invited charities, academics, investors, business leaders and people with lived experience to come together to “accelerate efforts to tackle this devastating illness”.

Dame Barbara, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, died in 2020 aged 83.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson launched the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission to develop innovative research tools and increase the number and speed of clinical trials in dementia and neurodegeneration.

Before her death, the star campaigned to improve dementia care and research and was credited with helping others to speak openly about their own experiences after the decision to make her diagnosis public in 2018.

Barbara Windsor and Boris Johnson
Dame Barbara Windsor met former prime minister Boris Johnson in the Downing Street garden to discuss dementia care (PA)

The Government also announced that it is awarding 10 projects a share of £6 million to boost clinical trials and innovation in the field, including: a new project which hopes to use AI to aid dementia diagnoses: a study which will examine whether retinal scans can detect early-onset dementia decades before symptoms and research into an AI tool designed to improve the accuracy of blood tests for dementia.

Mr Mitchell said: “I am honoured to be appointed as the People’s Champion of the Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission, that was named after my late wife.

“She lived an extraordinary life, and her brave campaigning made a powerful impact on so many others who were going through the same.

“I want to keep her story alive and help bring to light the stories of so many others who are affected by this terrible disease.

“I want to use this role to ensure that the path of the Dementia Mission puts people at its heart, so that together we can tackle dementia and have a positive impact on all those affected.”

Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell
Scott Mitchell, who married the actress in 2000, said he wanted to ‘keep her story alive’ (Ian West/PA)

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Dementia can be a devastating illness and I want to see the Dementia Mission driving forward research to unlock the next generation of treatments in Dame Barbara’s memory.”

Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, added: “Dementia is an incredibly cruel disease, and as the leading cause of death in the UK nearly every family is affected by it in some way.

“Dame Barbara’s brave campaigning, supported by her husband Scott Mitchell, made that devastating impact powerfully clear to everyone.

“As a life sciences world leader, the UK is uniquely placed to make a difference in the fight against dementia, and by bringing academia, industry, the NHS and those with lived experience together we are determined to do just that.

“Now we need to keep mobilising the resources needed to fuel this vital work – from the funds raised by charities large and small, to the industry backing that’s crucial to delivering more breakthroughs.”