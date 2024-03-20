Fine Gael leadership contest: Who is in the running?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fine Gael leadership contest: Who is in the running?

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar announced his resignation surrounded by TDs who could soon find themselves in the top job (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Leo Varadkar once said he regretted making a pledge that he would see himself retiring from politics by the age of 50, but now the Irish premier’s words appear to be ringing true.

After announcing he will step down, attention now turns to the likely contenders to replace him as leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach.

As Mr Varadkar’s decision to step down as head of the three-party coalition will not lead to an automatic general election, the next leader of Fine Gael is set to become the next taoiseach.

In his resignation speech, Mr Varadkar said he has asked for a new leader to be elected ahead of the party’s annual conference (Ard Fheis) on Saturday April 6, which would allow for a Taoiseach to be elected when the Irish parliament returns after the Easter break.

Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach
There are a number of potential candidates to replace the Fine Gael leader:

– Simon Harris

Simon Harris is the bookies’ favourite to be the next leader of Fine Gael.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science is a TD for Wicklow.

Aged 37, if he was to take over from Mr Varadkar he would become the country’s youngest ever taoiseach, taking that title from his predecessor.

He has been mooted as the next party leader and has himself not been shy about his ambitions of leading Fine Gael.

He stepped in as Minister for Justice while Helen McEntee was on maternity leave and also served as Minister for Health.

Simon Harris is the current leading contender for the top job (Julien Behal/Government Information Service/PA)

The father-of-two has a good relationship with the media and is seen as a good communicator, as well as being popular with party grassroots.

– Helen McEntee

The Minister for Justice has faced a difficult six months after criticism of her handling of the violence and rioting in Dublin last November.

She survived a Sinn Fein motion of no confidence late last year following the knife attack on schoolchildren in Dublin city.

She is the third favourite to win, and is often seen as the biggest rival to Mr Harris to take over the leadership.

However, her turbulent time in the justice brief may have thrown her chances into jeopardy.

She put in a strong performance on Brexit negotiations and has been widely praised for her policies and legislation to tackle gender-based violence, however her upcoming hate speech legislation has come in for some criticism.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee is also in the running (Niall Carson/PA)

– Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney lost the Fine Gael leadership contest to Mr Varadkar in 2017.

The Cork South-Central TD has since served as deputy leader of the party and is currently the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and appears to be the natural successor to Mr Varadkar.

He has held several ministerial portfolios, most recently as Tanaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2020.

He is the bookies’ second favourite to win but it is not yet clear how popular he remains within the party.

Mr Coveney was first elected to the Dail in 1998 as one of Fine Gael’s youngest TDs.

– Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe is said to be a steady pair of hands (PA)

Known as “Prudent Paschal”, the Minister for Public Expenditure is viewed by many as being steady and reliable.

He was first elected to the Dail in 2011, and since July 2020 has been the president of the Eurogroup.

There was speculation last year that he would take up the position as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however Kristalina Georgieva appears to be staying on in the role for a second term.

Mr Donohoe ruled himself out of that role last week, giving him a clear running at the Fine Gael leadership contest.

The Dublin Central TD has overseen several budgets.