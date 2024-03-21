Most people unaware how many others have suicidal thoughts – Samaritans survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most people unaware how many others have suicidal thoughts – Samaritans survey

By Press Association
A Samaritans survey found there is still a stigma to discussing suicidal thoughts (Samaritans/PA)
One in five people (20%) have suicidal thoughts during their lifetime but many are unaware how common the experience is, a survey for the Samaritans found.

Nearly three-quarters of the 2,000 people questioned (71%) did not realise how common suicidal thoughts were and less than half (45%) were comfortable discussing the subject.

By contrast, three in four people (74%) said they felt comfortable discussing mental health and wellbeing with friends and family.

Samaritans said the research shows there is still a stigma to discussing suicidal thoughts with nearly a third (31%) of people saying they feared worrying others and more than a quarter (27%) concerned about making someone else feel uncomfortable.

Nearly a quarter (24%) were concerned they would not be understood.

The charity hopes the research will help to break down the stigma and encourage people to open up to someone if they are struggling.

Samaritans, which is charity of the year for the TCS London Marathon on April 21, said the figure means the equivalent of a fifth of participants, around 10,000 people, will experience suicidal thoughts during their lifetime.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley hopes reducing the stigma associated with talking about suicidal thoughts will save lives (Samaritans/PA)

The survey found running or walking was the most popular way (53% of respondents) to manage wellbeing.

Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley said: “One in five of us will struggle with suicidal thoughts in our lifetime but many people face this struggle in silence.

“By highlighting how suicidal thoughts are more common than most of the public expect, we hope to break the stigma surrounding the subject that often prevents people from opening up.

“At Samaritans we know that talking about suicidal thoughts saves lives because people can get the vital support they need.

Dan Hodges is running the TCS London Marathon for Samaritans after speaking to the charity’s volunteers following his own suicide attempt (Dan Hodges/Samaritans/PA)

“We want to start a conversation and encourage everyone to join us on marathon day to support those around them to believe in tomorrow.”

Believe In Tomorrow is the charity’s slogan for this year’s TCS London Marathon campaign which aims to raise funding to ensure the Samaritans can be there for people in need every hour of every day.

Samaritans also wants to raise public awareness and understanding of suicide with resources to help people to feel more confident about having a conversation with someone they are concerned about.

The campaign also offers stories of hope from people who have had suicidal thoughts in the past.

Dan Hodges, 32, from St Helens, Merseyside, did not speak to anyone about how he was feeling before he tried to take his own life on his 26th birthday.

“Mental health wasn’t necessarily something I spoke about or a topic on people’s radar,” he said.

“Especially as I’m a big lad, 6’2, and well-built with rugby league friends.

“I was worried about how others would react if I spoke about it.

“But I was in a rut, I would spend hours lying in my bed just thinking that I didn’t want to be here anymore.

“I contacted Samaritans after I tried to take my own life.

“Having someone to talk to was really comforting. I felt heard. I started to feel stronger and decided that life was for living.”

Mr Hodges, who is running the 2024 TCS London Marathon for Samaritans, added: “I decided to share my story in the hope that it might normalise talking about these things and encourage someone to seek support.

“If I encourage one person, then it’s worth it.

“I’m now a shoulder to cry on among my mates and I couldn’t feel prouder of that.”

Resources to support conversations around suicide can be found at www.samaritans.org/tomorrow

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org

– The Opinium survey for Samaritans was conducted between February 9-13 2024, with a nationally representative sample of 2,001 UK adults.