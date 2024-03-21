Beyonce to receive innovator award at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Beyonce will make an appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards to receive its innovator award, days after releasing her highly anticipated eighth studio album.

The star will appear at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to accept the honour during the April 1 ceremony hosted by Ludacris.

She is being recognised for her pioneering career: for decades of creative risks and influencing pop culture on a mass scale, as well as last year’s groundbreaking Renaissance World Tour.

Beyonce is releasing her eighth studio album soon (Ian West/PA)

Ludacris will also perform, joining a previously announced line-up of Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae.

Cher will be presented with the iHeartRadio icon award.

Beyonce’s upcoming Act II: Cowboy Carter is the follow-up to 2022’s acclaimed Act I: Renaissance.

Last month, the superstar singer became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart after the up-tempo country stomp Texas Hold ‘Em reached number one on the country airplay chart.

This year, Beyonce scored five iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations, including R&B artist of the year, R&B song of the year (for Cuff It,) favourite tour style, best fan army and a new category, favourite on screen, for Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with nine, followed closely by Jelly Roll, Sza, and 21 Savage with eight.

Taylor Swift has nine nominations (Doug Peters/PA)

Behind them is Olivia Rodrigo, who received seven.

Fans can vote in several categories including best lyrics, best music video, best fan army, social star award, favourite tour photographer, TikTok bop of the year, favourite tour style and two new fields: favourite on screen and favourite debut album.

Social voting is open at

iHeartRadio.com/awards

and will close on March 25 at 11.59pm PDT for all categories.

The show will air live on Fox stations beginning at 8pm EDT.

It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the US and the app.