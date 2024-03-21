Lawsuit accuses Hermes of selling Birkin bags only to customers ‘deemed worthy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawsuit accuses Hermes of selling Birkin bags only to customers ‘deemed worthy’

By Press Association
People walk past a Hermes store (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Hermes is being targeted in a new lawsuit accusing the luxury retailer of selling its coveted Birkin handbags only to customers who have spent exorbitant amounts of money at the store on other goods.

The proposed federal class action lawsuit, which was filed this week in San Francisco, alleges that Hermes is violating antitrust law by making customers buy other goods in the store before being granted the privilege of buying a Birkin bag from Hermes.

Birkin handbags, which are handcrafted from leather by artisans in France, can cost tens of thousands of dollars, hundreds of thousands of dollars on the second-hand market, and are seen on the arms of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

The handbags can only be purchased in a Hermes store, not on its website.

However, the lawsuit claims that the average customer cannot just walk into a Hermes store, find a Birkin on display and buy it.

Rather, customers that are “deemed worthy” will be shown a Birkin in a private room.

Hermes sales associates are tasked with choosing customers that are qualified to buy Birkins, according to the lawsuit.

“These sales associates are directed by Defendants to only offer Birkin handbags to consumers who have established a sufficient ‘purchase history’ or ‘purchase profile’ with Defendants or Defendants’ ancillary products such as shoes, scarves, belts, jewelry and home goods,” the lawsuit states.

While sales associates do not receive a commission for selling Birkins, the lawsuit claims, they are instructed to use the Birkin handbags as a way to coerce customers into buying other products, for which they receive a 3% commission.

Hermes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is seeking class action status for all US residents that, over the past four years, bought or were asked to buy ancillary products in order to purchase a Birkin.

The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages and a court order barring the selling tactics they claim Hermes employs.