Showers likely across UK over Easter weekend

By Press Association
The Met Office has forecast wet weather over Easter weekend (PA)
Showers over the Easter bank holiday weekend are likely across the UK following one of the wettest winters on record, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters warn of “unsettled” weather with the potential for strong winds over the long weekend as a result of low pressure.

The UK has experienced mild weather this week, with temperatures reaching 18.8C in Surrey on Wednesday.

They are expected to drop a little over the next few days and reach the March average of a maximum of 9.2C by Easter weekend.

For those looking to make plans for the long weekend, Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon advised them to keep an eye on the forecast.

Daffodils
Wet weather is forecast over Easter (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “The crucial thing is just to keep up to date with the forecast. This far ahead, the forecast will change as certainty increases.”

The current weather predictions are “pretty typical” for this time of year, he added.

The expected rainy Easter bank holiday is set to follow an especially wet winter but the warmest February on record for England and Wales.

Unsettled weather remains likely to continue into the week after Easter, the Met Office said.

Despite the potentially damp weather, the UK can look forward to more daylight in the evenings after the clocks go forward one hour at 1am on Easter Sunday, March 31.