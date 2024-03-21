Reddit shares soar as company makes Wall Street debut By Press Association March 21 2024, 5:30pm March 21 2024, 5:30pm Share Reddit shares soar as company makes Wall Street debut Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4928489/reddit-shares-soar-as-company-makes-wall-street-debut/ Copy Link Stock photo of the Reddit social media app icon on a smartphone (NIck Ansell/PA) Reddit shares were in demand as trading started on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol RDDT. Shares jumped more than 55% within the company’s first few minutes of its market debut. The self-anointed “front page of the internet” had priced its IPO at 34 US dollar a share ahead of Thursday’s kick-off — but as of early afternoon, the going price climbed to 53 US dollars.