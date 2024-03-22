Josh Peck responds to Quiet On Set documentary allegations after criticism online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Peck responds to Quiet On Set documentary allegations after criticism online

By Press Association
Josh Peck responds to Quiet On Set documentary allegations after criticism online (Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy/PA)
Josh Peck has offered his support to “survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets” following allegations made in a new documentary series.

The US actor, who starred in Nickelodeon’s popular sitcom Drake & Josh alongside Drake Bell, had been criticised online over his alleged “silence” after Bell appeared in the documentary alleging he was a victim of sexual assault while working at Nickelodeon.

Peck, who recently appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning biopic Oppenheimer, said he “took a few days to process” the documentary titled Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, which aired on the US streaming platform Max.

“I reached out to Drake (Bell) privately, but wanted to give my support for the survivors who were brave enough to share their stories of emotional and physical abuse on Nickelodeon sets with the world,” Peck said on Instagram.

“Children should be protected.

“Reliving this publicly is incredibly difficult, but I hope it can bring healing for the victims and their families as well as necessary change to our industry.”

It comes after former Nickelodeon executive producer Dan Schneider addressed claims made in the documentary about his behaviour during his long tenure on the TV channel.

The four-part series made claims about a toxic environment for child actors and crews on Nickelodeon programmes that Schneider created, including The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101 and Sam & Cat.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck from Drake & Josh arrive at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008 (Matt Crossick/PA)

In an interview posted on his YouTube channel, Schneider said the documentary had been “very difficult, me facing my past behaviours, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret”.

“I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” he said.

Schneider is said to have launched the careers of child actors who became major stars, including Miranda Cosgrove, Jamie Lynn Spears and Ariana Grande.

Allegations levelled at Schneider included his tolerance of toxic workplace conditions and alleged torment and humiliation of cast and crew on his TV sets.

“I hate that anybody worked for me and didn’t have a good time,” he said.

Schneider also addressed allegations that he asked crew members to massage him on set, saying: “It was wrong.”