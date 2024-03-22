Kate delayed cancer announcement in order to tell children at right time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kate delayed cancer announcement in order to tell children at right time

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales said it had ‘taken us time’ to explain the news to her children (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Princess of Wales said it had ‘taken us time’ to explain the news to her children (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Princess of Wales delayed her cancer announcement in order to tell her children at a time that was “right for them”.

In a video message to the nation, Kate said it had “taken us time” to explain the news to her children George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, “in a way that was appropriate for them”.

Kensington Palace said Kate wanted to share the information when she and her husband the Prince of Wales “felt it was right for them as a family”.

It is understood the family wanted to put her health and their children first before making the announcement.

Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel – 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales have prioritised telling their children at a time and in a way that felt right for them (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate was pictured with her children in a photograph posted on social media on Mother’s Day, which was said to have been taken by William.

The photograph was later withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later because of suspicions it had been digitally altered.

In her video message, Kate said: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

It is understood Kate wanted her children to understand the news before it became public knowledge and that they have been her priority throughout.

The update was said to have been shared now the children are away from school on their Easter holidays.

The news followed huge speculation on social media over the past few days about an impending royal announcement.

It also follows reports of a staff member at the London Clinic, where Kate underwent major abdominal surgery in January, allegedly attempting to access her private medical records.