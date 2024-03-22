Sporty Kate ‘getting stronger every day’ following cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sporty Kate ‘getting stronger every day’ following cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales is known for being being fit, sporty and competitive at team games (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Princess of Wales is known for being being fit, sporty and competitive at team games (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Princess of Wales has said that she is “getting stronger every day” as she announced she is receiving treatment for cancer.

The announcement comes after weeks of public speculation about her health following her recent stay in hospital for abdominal surgery.

In a video message released on Friday she said that she is “focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits”.

Princess of Wales visit to Maidenhead
Kate has also been the royal patron of English rugby since 2022 (Arthur Edwards/PA)

The princess is known for being fit, sporty and competitive at team games.

She enjoys playing tennis and is a fan of cold water swimming.

Kate has also been the royal patron of English rugby since 2022.

In an interview last September with former rugby international Mike Tindall, who is married to her husband’s cousin Zara, she said her family were “always active”.

“I suppose as a family we were just very active,” she said.

“And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it’s walking, climbing the lake district in Scotland… swimming from a young age.

The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast
In an interview last September with former rugby international Mike Tindall, who is married to her husband’s cousin Zara, Kate said her family were ‘always active’ (Chris Jackson/PA)

“(My parents) always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things.”

Kate also revealed that she enjoys cold water swimming.

“Cold swimming – the colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” she said.

“Slightly to the point where William’s (saying) ‘You’re crazy’ and it’s dark and it’s raining.

“I will go and seek out cold water. I love it.”

Kate has carefully carved out her charity work since marrying the prince in 2011 and becoming an HRH.

Gradually and patiently developing her role over the years, she has focused on mental health and the early years of childhood, and is known to meticulously research the issues facing the charities she works with.

Family life is also sacrosanct to Kate – mother to 10-year-old George, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis.

She remains close to her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and siblings Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and had a happy home life growing up.

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born to the Middletons at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on January 9 1982.

She was christened at the parish church of St Andrew’s Bradfield in Berkshire on June 20 the same year.

Amman in Jordan was home to Kate and her family for a few years in the mid-1980s, where she attended a nursery school from the age of three, before the family returned to Berkshire.

The Royal Wedding
William and Kate on their wedding day (Chris Ison/PA)

At 13, she went to the exclusive private Marlborough College in Wiltshire, where she part-boarded.

She graduated in 2005 with a 2:1 in history of art from St Andrews University, where she met and began dating William, whom she married at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

She was dubbed “Waity Katie” for her patience during their long courtship, and was described by William in their engagement interview as having “a really naughty sense of humour”.

A keen photographer, the princess usually takes the publicly released photos of her children to mark their birthdays.

Kate was pictured earlier this month with her children in a photograph posted on social media on Mother’s Day, which was said to have been taken by William.

The photograph was later withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later because of suspicions it had been digitally altered.