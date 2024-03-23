Princess of Wales praised for telling her children of cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Princess of Wales praised for telling her children of cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
William and Kate have focused on their children after her diagnosis (Ashley Crowden/PA)
William and Kate have focused on their children after her diagnosis (Ashley Crowden/PA)

Experts on child mental health have praised the Princess of Wales in facing the “unenviable task” of telling her children about her cancer diagnosis.

University of Oxford associate professors Louise Dalton and Elizabeth Rapa stressed the importance of speaking honestly to children and young people about serious illness.

The academics, whose area of research specifically focuses on talking to children about serious illness, praised Kate for her “powerful and personal announcement” which highlighted the challenging conversation facing millions of parents around the globe.

William and Kate have focused on their children, taking the time to sensitively share the state of the princess’s health with Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

In a video released on Friday, Kate said: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays, to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother’s health.

When children are not told about what is happening they can reach their own conclusions and mistakenly feel they are “in some way responsible or to blame”, Prof Dalton said.

She continued: “Despite adults’ understandable desire to protect children from upsetting or worrying news, it is important to talk honestly to children and young people.

“Even very young children notice when the adults around them are more stressed or start taking telephone calls behind closed doors.

“Research shows that children want to know about what is happening when an adult they love is ill and that effective communication with children about illness is associated with better psychological functioning.”

Royal visit to north London
The Princess of Wales has supported a number of children’s charities (Yui Mok/PA)

The academics lead a programme of work focused on the importance of communicating with children about a loved one’s serious illness such as cancer.

Research suggests that when children are given an explanation of what is happening in their family, it can lead to better family functioning and mental health outcomes.

Prof Rapa said parents must also talk about some of the emotional impact of the news with their children.

She added: “It’s important to include children in conversations about illness in the family as soon as possible so that they have time to understand and make sense of the situation and they are not left to worry alone.

“The powerful and personal announcement by the Princess of Wales today highlights the unenviable task facing millions.”