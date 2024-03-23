British papers praise Kate’s ‘courage’ in wake of cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British papers praise Kate’s ‘courage’ in wake of cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
The UK’s papers are unified in support of the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video message on Friday, Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced.

The Saturday editorial for The Daily Telegraph, entitled “The nation wishes the Princess a rapid recovery”, describes a kingdom in shock at Kate’s grim health news and describes her as “a beloved member of the Royal family”.

The Daily Express chooses to draw a parallel between Kate’s plight and that of King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, saying: “We will all be hoping she makes a swift recovery from cancer. This is a terribly sad and shocking event.”

The Daily Mail‘s editorial also paralleled the King and Kate’s health struggles, writing: “At times like this, we remember that while privileged, this clan is still just flesh and blood like the rest of us.

“Just like ours, their lives can be turned upside down in a moment.

“Yet because Charles is sovereign and Kate the future queen, it is understandable that concern over their illnesses will be magnified… We send the princess, and the King, all our very best wishes.”

The Times runs an editorial entitled “Catherine’s Courage”, stating that “the Princess of Wales deserves compassion and privacy as she recovers from cancer”.

“The news, which was calmly delivered to the public by the princess herself in a brief video, is a chastening reminder of cancer’s capriciousness in striking without regard for age, rank or circumstance,” the editorial says.

“Following so closely on from King Charles’s disclosure of his own cancer diagnosis last month, no one should now begrudge the royal family the privacy and consideration that are their due at this doubly challenging time.”

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Sun runs with similar words for its editorial, with the paper writing: “Our hearts go out to Kate, as well as to William, to George, Charlotte, Louis and to the rest of her wider family.”

It also praises the princess for her “courage” and for “opening up about her cancer”.

The Daily Star dubs the news “truly awful”, adding her disclosure about her health “was so brave”.

It also chastises online trolls, labelled by the paper as “idiot conspiracy theorists” who “made a traumatic time much worse”.

“Let’s hope they all feel ashamed of themselves today,” the paper says, adding: “We’re all with you Kate.”