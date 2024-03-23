Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of son

By Press Association
Cameron Diaz is celebrating the arrival of a son (Ian West/PA)
Cameron Diaz is celebrating the arrival of a son (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden have announced the birth of their first son, Cardinal Madden.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter Raddix in December 2019, have been married since 2015.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden.

“He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute.



“We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!”

Hollywood star Diaz, 51, met her husband, 45, through his brother and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

Joel Madden congratulated the couple along with Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz and singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Perry wrote: “Another earth angel.”

Diaz starred in the films There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday before taking a hiatus from acting following the musical Annie, which was released in 2014.

She is set to be in upcoming comedies Netflix’s Back In Action with Jamie Foxx and Apple TV+’s Outcome with Keanu Reaves.