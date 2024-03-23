Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announce birth of son

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden have announced the birth of their first son, Cardinal Madden.

The couple, who welcomed a daughter Raddix in December 2019, have been married since 2015.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden.

“He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid’s safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures – but he’s really cute.







“We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and good afternoon!!”

Hollywood star Diaz, 51, met her husband, 45, through his brother and Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden and his wife Nicole Richie.

Joel Madden congratulated the couple along with Fall Out Boy star Pete Wentz and singers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Perry wrote: “Another earth angel.”

Diaz starred in the films There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels and The Holiday before taking a hiatus from acting following the musical Annie, which was released in 2014.

She is set to be in upcoming comedies Netflix’s Back In Action with Jamie Foxx and Apple TV+’s Outcome with Keanu Reaves.