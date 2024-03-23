Washed-up beaver makes recovery at RSPCA wildlife centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Washed-up beaver makes recovery at RSPCA wildlife centre

By Press Association
The beaver is back to enjoying eating and grooming after being washed up on a beach in Kent (RSPCA/PA)
A rescued beaver discovered washed up on a Kent beach has been recovering at an RSPCA wildlife centre.

The furry animal got into trouble from swallowing salt water and washed ashore at Sandwich Bay in East Kent.

After being rescued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), the rodent has been cared for at the RSPCA Mallydams Wood in East Sussex, where camera footage shows him “back to enjoying eating and grooming”.

Centre manager Peter Smith said: “It’s quite common for beavers to get into difficulty at this time of year – the youngsters leave their family lodge and start exploring, but unfortunately some go for a swim in the sea and get into difficulty, and sadly many lose their lives.

“We have had four reported to us this week and sadly one had already died.”

Mr Smith was in the team that first reintroduced beavers back to England in 2002 at the Ham Fen project in Kent.

He added: “This poor chap was found washed up on a beach in East Kent by BDMLR rescuers and they brought him here to recuperate.

Beaver recovers at RSPCA centre
The beaver is recovering at RSPCA’s Mallydams Wood in East Sussex (RSPCA/PA)

“After washing all the salt out of the beaver’s fur and giving them a bath, the beaver started to feel better. With lots of nutritious food including fresh willow, apples and carrots, the beaver has recovered.”

The beaver is recuperating in a lodge made out of straw bales to keep him safe and warm before it will transform the shelter with sticks from the woodland.

RSPCA vets have been monitoring the beaver through cameras set up where he can be seen happily eating and grooming, Mr Smith said.

The beaver will be returned to the wild once given the green light by vets.