Campaigner Richard Taylor, father of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Campaigner Richard Taylor, father of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor, dies

By Press Association
Richard Taylor campaigned unstintingly for years against violence and to support young people (Dave Thompson/PA)
Richard Taylor campaigned unstintingly for years against violence and to support young people (Dave Thompson/PA)

Campaigner Richard Taylor, whose son Damilola Taylor was murdered at the age of just 10, has died, his family have announced.

The former Nigerian civil servant dedicated years to improving the lives of disadvantaged children in the wake of his son’s tragic death in November 2000, and set up the Damilola Taylor Trust to campaign against knife crime

Mr Taylor died on Saturday aged 75 following a long illness.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: “It is with a heavy heart that the family announce the death of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday March 23 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.”

Mr Taylor always said he wanted his son to be remembered as a boy of hope and for his legacy to be a better life and opportunities for underprivileged young people.

Damilola was left bleeding to death in a stairwell in Peckham, south-east London, after he was attacked and slashed with a broken bottle on his way home from a library.

Damilola Taylor
Damilola Taylor had aspirations for a medical career and had said he wanted to change the world (Handout/PA)

After three crown court trials, his two killers, brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie, were finally put behind bars.

Richard Taylor and his late wife Gloria were spurred on to set up a charity in their son’s memory in the face of the tragedy of his death.

Gloria died in 2008 after suffering a heart attack and Richard continued their work in the following years.

They were supported by famous faces including footballer Rio Ferdinand, who grew up in Peckham and backed the family in their charity work.

Star Wars actor John Boyega was a childhood friend of Damilola and he and his sister Grace were among the last people to see the 10-year-old alive before he walked home on the day he was murdered.

Tributes were paid on Saturday to Mr Taylor, who was made OBE in 2011 for his campaigning against violence.

The Damilola Taylor Trust was launched in 2001 after Mr and Mrs Taylor met Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, with the aim “to provide a legacy of hope and opportunity for disadvantaged and under-privileged young people”.

Death of Richard Taylor
Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, with Richard and Gloria Taylor in 2002 at the Warwick Park Centre in Peckham, which was renamed in memory of Damilola (Sean Dempsey/PA Wire)

The charity UK Youth has supported the trust for many years and was a founding member in 2020 of the Hope Collective, an alliance working to end poverty and discrimination in the most vulnerable communities.

Chief executive Ndidi Okezie said: “Everyone at UK Youth is truly saddened to learn of the passing of Richard. He was an incredible man who made a real difference to so many young people’s lives.

“Richard was a dear friend to me and UK Youth. We were thrilled to work alongside Richard with the Hope Collective, working to establish real change and reduce poverty, violence and discrimination among the UK’s most vulnerable communities, and celebrating young people’s hopes for the future on the Day of Hope, on Damilola’s birthday, December 7, each year.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Richard’s close family, including his daughters Gbemi and Florence and son Tunde, and friends, Richard will be hugely missed.

“We commit to continuing his and Damilola’s legacy of hope and working with others to improve the lives of young people from the most vulnerable communities.”

Mr Taylor supported a march against knife crime in central London in 2008 that was attended by thousands of young people and was led by the Ben Kinsella Trust, founded by former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella, whose 16-year-old brother Ben was stabbed to death in Islington.

She said: “Richard’s courage in the face of unimaginable grief was an inspiration to me.

“After the horrific loss of his son Damilola, he chose to channel his pain into a fight for a safer future. He turned tragedy into a relentless determination to keep other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

“Richard became a close friend and confidant after Ben’s murder, sharing his strength and unwavering belief in justice.”