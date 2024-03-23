Windsor Castle well-wishers speak of ‘shock’ after Kate cancer announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Windsor Castle well-wishers speak of ‘shock’ after Kate cancer announcement

By Press Association
A general view of Windsor Castle in Berkshire (PA)
A general view of Windsor Castle in Berkshire (PA)

People visiting Windsor Castle have spoken of their “shock” after the Princess of Wales announced she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Well-wishers went to the Berkshire town on Saturday morning and many expressed hope that Kate’s video message will end recent online speculation about her.

Linda Boby, from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, told PA: “It’s such a shock, she’s such a young lady and she deserves her privacy.

“I’m glad that she’s come out and said something so that can put everybody’s speculation to rest, and she can recover and be wonderful with her family, which is what she deserves, she deserves her space to do that.

“I’m just so shocked because she’s so young and really they’ve had to keep it to themselves to be able to digest it for their own sake before they can come out and say something.

“She’s got to consider the children as well, they’re so young and hopefully she’ll be on the mend.”

Ann Anderson, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex, commended Kate’s announcement in the wake of “spiteful” speculation.

The 75-year-old said: “I thought it was absolutely tremendous for her to do that on her own, how can you sit on a bench like that at that age and just talk about your health?

“People shouldn’t have put her through that, it wasn’t necessary.”

She added: “My heart goes out to her, my heart goes out to William, hasn’t he been through enough? He really doesn’t need any more.”

Windsor local Clementine Black, 49, a business consultant, said: “It’s unbelievably upsetting that Kate has to come out and say this because of online speculation to be honest.

“I really feel sorry for her children, they’ll be affected the most, everyone has to remember that she’s a mother.”

Tourists from across the world were also among those outside Windsor Castle after Friday’s announcement.

Mario Baptista, 73, from Santa Catarina in southern Brazil, said: “I watched the video on television yesterday.

“I was really sorry to find out that she has a serious health issue.

“I was relieved, there was some sort of secrecy about what the problem was over the last few months. We hope she recovers swiftly, we’re rooting for her.”