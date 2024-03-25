What the papers say – March 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 25

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)

International hackers and pubs being forced to shut early feature among the stories on Monday’s front pages.

The Sun says 40 million UK voters had their personal details accessed by Chinese hackers.

The Telegraph reports Whitehall sources believe China, Russia and Iran are fuelling disinformation about the Princess of Wales.

The Daily Express leads with the King’s Easter message, with Charles said to be eager to “provide reassurance” to the nation following Kate’s cancer announcement last week.

Costs and lack of customers is forcing a third of pubs to close early, according to the Daily Mirror.

Royal insiders believe the family will emerge stronger from the King and Kate’s health struggles, the Daily Mail says.

Metro reports almost £14 billion was donated to charity last year, a 9% increase from 2022.

A £760 million boost to nuclear defence spending features on the front of the i.

The Times says Britain’s leading universities receive most of their fees from foreign students.

Turning to international headlines, The Guardian leads with two suspects appearing in court over the Moscow attack which killed 137 people.

The Financial Times reports the US and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since 1960 in an effort to counter China.

And the Daily Star has joined a hunt for sunken treasure.