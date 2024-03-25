What the papers say – March 25

International hackers and pubs being forced to shut early feature among the stories on Monday’s front pages.

The Sun says 40 million UK voters had their personal details accessed by Chinese hackers.

The Sun: China hack attack on UK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/g9GRDedDOQ — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

The Telegraph reports Whitehall sources believe China, Russia and Iran are fuelling disinformation about the Princess of Wales.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'China and Russia 'behind slurs on Princess''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/N1NNuaBkW9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 24, 2024

The Daily Express leads with the King’s Easter message, with Charles said to be eager to “provide reassurance” to the nation following Kate’s cancer announcement last week.

Daily Express: King’s easter message of unity and hope to nation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NJCJDBLJyt — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

Costs and lack of customers is forcing a third of pubs to close early, according to the Daily Mirror.

Royal insiders believe the family will emerge stronger from the King and Kate’s health struggles, the Daily Mail says.

Metro reports almost £14 billion was donated to charity last year, a 9% increase from 2022.

TOMORROW'S PAPER TODAY 📰 £14 BILLION UNITED KINDDOM 🔴 We give record amount to good causes despite cost of living crisis #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/iWUbDUftmp — Metro (@MetroUK) March 24, 2024

A £760 million boost to nuclear defence spending features on the front of the i.

The i: UK's nuclear defence boost to protect against Putin #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QpsrWoyUk7 — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

The Times says Britain’s leading universities receive most of their fees from foreign students.

The Times: Russell Group gets most of its fees from overseas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bh8Gvhckur — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

Turning to international headlines, The Guardian leads with two suspects appearing in court over the Moscow attack which killed 137 people.

The Guardian: Suspects appear in court accusedof Moscow attack that left 137 dead #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4M2Oo85yzM — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

The Financial Times reports the US and Japan are planning the biggest upgrade to their security alliance since 1960 in an effort to counter China.

Financial Times: US and Japan plan security pact upgrade to resist China #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rl3KLM90wS — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 24, 2024

And the Daily Star has joined a hunt for sunken treasure.