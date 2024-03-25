Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

By Press Association
The Philippines has expressed its ‘strongest protest’ with Beijing after a Chinese coast guard ship used water cannons on a Philippine resupply vessel (Armed Forces of the Philippines via AP)
The Philippines lodged its “strongest protest” against Beijing on Monday and summoned a senior Chinese diplomat over a water cannon assault by the Chinese coast guard.

Filipino navy crew members were injured and their boat was heavily damaged in the assault in the disputed South China Sea, officials said.

Two Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine navy-operated supply boat with water cannons on Saturday in the latest and most serious confrontation between the rival Asian claimants.

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a Chinese coast guard ship, top, tries to block a Philippine government vessel in the disputed South China Sea (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

The repeated high-seas confrontations since last year have sparked fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the United States on a collision course.

The US has warned repeatedly that it is obligated to defend the Philippines — its oldest treaty ally in Asia — if Filipino forces, ships or aircraft come under an armed attack, including in the South China Sea.

The United States, the European Union, Japan, Australia and about 16 other countries have expressed support for the Philippines and the rule of law, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila.

China accused Philippine vessels of “intruding” into Chinese waters and its Defence Ministry warned that Beijing will continue to take “resolute and decisive measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights”.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila issued a statement by the Chinese coast guard that warned the Philippines against “playing with fire”.

In a phone call with her Chinese counterpart, Philippine foreign undersecretary Theresa Lazaro expressed “the Philippines’ strongest protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China coast guard and Chinese maritime militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Philippine officials have summoned a senior Chinese diplomat to Manila to demand that Chinese ships immediately leave the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef that lies in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

It added that it separately summoned a senior Chinese diplomat in Manila to convey the protest and demand that Chinese ships immediately leave the waters around Second Thomas Shoal, which lies in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, and for China to stop violating international law.

Philippine defence, security and foreign affairs officials convened a meeting on Monday to discuss new steps to deal with what they say is China’s unacceptable and provocative actions in the South China Sea.

Their recommendations would be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and were not immediately released to the public.

Second Thomas Shoal has been occupied by a small contingent of the Philippine navy and marines on a marooned warship since 1999 but has been surrounded by the Chinese coast guard and other vessels in an increasingly tense standoff.

It is the second time the Philippine supply boat has been damaged by water cannon in March.

The US lays no claims to the busy seaway, a key global trade route, but has deployed Navy ships and fighter jets in what it calls freedom of navigation operations that have challenged China’s claims to virtually the entire South China Sea.

Beijing says the strengthening of US alliances in Asia, including with the Philippines, is aimed at containing China and threatens regional stability.

Aside from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims in the resource-rich and busy waterway.

Beijing has refused to recognise a 2016 international arbitration ruling that invalidated its expansive claims on historical grounds.