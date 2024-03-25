Police make new arrest over 1993 murder of Bristol woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police make new arrest over 1993 murder of Bristol woman

By Press Association
Carol Clark’s body was discovered at Sharpness Docks in 1993 (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
A fresh arrest has been made over the murder of a Bristol woman 31 years ago, police have said.

A 64-year-old man from Newcastle was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of Carol Clark’s murder and bailed to return to police in June, pending further inquiries, Gloucestershire Police said.

Ms Clark was 32 when she was strangled, her neck broken and her body dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal.

She was last seen getting into a car in the Montpelier area of Bristol where she lived at about 11.30pm on Friday March 26 in 1993.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, brown leather jacket, blue denim mini skirt, black polo-necked jumper and plain blue t-shirt at the time.

Two days later, on Sunday March 28 1993, a dog walker found Carol’s body close to the water at Sharpness Docks.

Gloucestershire Police launched a large-scale murder investigation after Ms Clark’s body was found but despite extensive inquiries and reviews of the case, the murderer has remained at large.

The case was reopened last year after Gloucestershire Constabulary officers working as part of the South West Major Crime Investigation team received “new and significant” information.

A 66-year-old Gloucestershire man arrested on suspicion of murder last year in connection with the case also remains under investigation.

Police issued a photo of an area close to the scene where the body of Carol Clark was discovered at Sharpness Docks (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said: “We remain committed to getting answers for Carol’s family.

“I’m still asking people to come forward if they feel they may have information which could assist us.

“The location where Carol was found was overlooked by the Severn Way, and on the weekend she was discovered it was the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.

“Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.

“Carol’s family have been updated by police family liaison officers on this arrest and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”