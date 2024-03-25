Newcastle United co-owner faces paying £3.4m to Greek businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle United co-owner faces paying £3.4m to Greek businessman

By Press Association
Amanda Staveley arriving at London’s Rolls Building earlier in March (Lucy North/PA)
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley faces having to pay a Greek shipping magnate more than £3 million after a High Court legal battle.

Ms Staveley had been issued with a bankruptcy petition by businessman Victor Restis, who claimed she was liable to pay him £3.4 million owed from an investment he made in her business ventures.

The businesswoman had applied to the High Court to throw out Mr Restis’ application, with her lawyers telling a hearing earlier in March that she had “substantial ground for denying liability” and the dispute should be settled out of court.

In a judgment on Monday, Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer dismissed her bid, ruling the dispute should be dealt with in court and that Ms Staveley was liable to pay the sum.

Reading out his judgment at London’s Rolls Building, he said: “The demand totalling £3.4 million is sound.”

Mr Restis has until April 22 to issue a bankruptcy petition following the decision, unless Ms Staveley pays the money owed before that date.

Ted Loveday, representing Ms Staveley, previously told the court in written submissions that it was “common ground” that Mr Restis had made a £10 million investment in Ms Staveley’s business ventures in 2008.

He said there was “plainly a degree of ambiguity about whether this was a loan or some other form of investment”.

Mr Restis initially issued a statutory demand in May 2023 for a total of £36.8 million, which included the outstanding loan sum of £3.4 million and “exorbitant” interest of £31.3 million, Mr Loveday said.

The tycoon’s barristers later dropped their claims for the interest and legal costs, instead claiming only the loan’s outstanding balance.

Mr Loveday said the parties entered an agreement in May 2016 where they agreed to submit their disputes to arbitration, that Ms Staveley was not personally liable and that her company PCP Capital Partners would pay.

But the lawyer said his client was told to sign other documents between 2017 and 2021 which ultimately said Ms Staveley was personally liable and incrementally topped up the liability.

He claimed that these “instruments” were “procured by duress, undue influence and/or misrepresentation”, and that Ms Staveley felt intimidated into signing them.

However, the judge said Ms Staveley’s liability was “proved conclusively” in the documents and that it “beggars belief” she did not understand she was liable, adding the claim “ventures into the realm of fantasy and is completely implausible”.

The judge also said there was “no evidence” that Ms Staveley was under duress from Mr Restis or his lawyers.

He said: “There were clearly commercial pressures on Ms Staveley, but Mr Restis was perfectly entitled to press for payment.”

Ms Staveley claimed her diagnosis of Huntingdon's disease affected her judgment when signing agreements (Lucy North/PA)
“Was there any illegitimate pressure? In my judgment, on the facts of this case, no,” he continued.

He said messages between the pair indicated a “warm business relationship” which “cannot be construed in any way, fashion or form to support a claim of unlawful distress”.

In her written arguments, Raquel Agnello KC, representing Mr Restis, said Ms Staveley was sent documents, given time to look over them and given opportunities to make revisions before she signed them, including one in 2021 which superseded previous agreements and made Ms Staveley liable.

Ms Agnello told the court there was “a real lack of reality” in the claims of unlawful conduct and that Ms Staveley relied on “bare assertions” which were “inherently implausible”.

The judge also said Ms Staveley, who he described as an “astute businesswoman”, had “singularly failed” to show her judgment was unduly influenced by her diagnosis of Huntingdon’s disease when signing the documents.

He deemed the claims, as well as those of being placed under duress, were “unsustainable” and had a “complete lack of credibility”.

Ms Staveley, who headed a Saudi-backed consortium that took over Newcastle United in 2021, did not attend court on Monday.

Following the decision, a spokesperson for her said: “Amanda Staveley notes the ruling of the High Court today on her application to have set aside a statutory demand brought by Victor Restis.

“Ms Staveley notes and welcomes that the ruling made a £33 million reduction in the claim to principal only with no interest.

“Nevertheless, Ms Staveley continues to dispute personal liability and intends to lodge an appeal.”