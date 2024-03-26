What the papers say – March 26

The papers on Tuesday are led by the UK and US accusing China of a global campaign of “malicious” cyber attacks.

The Independent reports Britain has imposed sanctions on China in response to alleged attacks on the Electoral Commission watchdog and for being behind a campaign of online “reconnaissance” aimed at the email accounts of MPs and peers.

The Times and Daily Express say ministers are poised to label China a threat to national security, however the Daily Mail and i say some MPs are calling for tougher action.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and The Sun lead with a huge surge in online cancer checks in the wake of the Princess of Wales’s health announcement.

The Guardian reports Israel is becoming increasingly isolated after the UN security council voted to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Magistrates have demanded offences for speeding and TV fines must stop being prosecuted in private, according to The Telegraph.

Metro leads with tributes from the relatives of a five-year-old girl and her mum who were killed by a suspected drunk driver.

The Financial Times reports Boeing’s chief executive and chair are both resigning amid growing concerns over the airline manufacturer’s safety and quality control.

And the Daily Star says a psychological condition compels those affected by it to drink blood.