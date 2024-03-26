US Homeland Security raid properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US Homeland Security raid properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

By Press Association
Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)
Law enforcement agents stand at the entrance to a property belonging to rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Rebecca Blackwell/AP/PA)

Properties attached to musician Sean “Diddy” Combs have been raided by US law enforcement agents.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York said it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation” with assistance from HSI Los Angeles and HSI Miami.

Two properties were searched in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the probe, according to the AP news agency, while it was not clear whether the searches were related to several ongoing lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

Sexual Misconduct Diddy
Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

Authorities did not specify the reasons for the raids or whether they were connected to Combs, however AP reported it was part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

Photographs showed scores of agents on the ground alongside local law enforcement officers, while a separate video has emerged of Combs allegedly outside an airport in Miami while the raids took place.

It comes as the 54-year-old music mogul has been the subject of several lawsuits, including for sexual misconduct.

US singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, settled a claim against Combs in November where she alleged she was a victim of rape and violent behaviour during their decade-long relationship – which Combs vehemently denied along with other allegations.

APTOPIX Sexual Misconduct Diddy
Authorities walk on a street near a property belonging to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ (Eric Thayer/AP/PA)

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer for Ms Ventura and a second anonymous complainant, said in a statement given to the PA news agency: “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

A representative for Combs has been contacted for comment.