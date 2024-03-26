Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck, inquest hears

By Press Association
An inquest has opened into the deaths of three children found dead at a property in Sea Mills, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Three children died after being stabbed in the chest and neck, an inquest has heard.

Fares Bash, aged seven, Joury Bash, aged three, and Mohammed Bash, aged nine months old, died of stab wounds at their home in the Sea Mills area of Bristol on February 18.

An inquest into their deaths was opened at the Avon Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the three children died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks.

Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia.

The coroner, Dr Peter Harrowing, adjourned the inquest while detectives continued their investigation.

He said: “Because there are ongoing police investigations, I will adjourn the inquest pending the outcome.”

The inquest opening was attended by the children’s father, Alfil Bash.

Speaking outside the hearing, he cried as he spoke of his devastation at the loss of his children and said he could not get his head around what had happened.

Mr Bash described his oldest son as a “genius boy” who loved football, singing and maths.

In late February hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.

Avon and Somerset Police said earlier this month that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.