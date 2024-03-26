Jolly Roger flag from First World War submarine to go on display in museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jolly Roger flag from First World War submarine to go on display in museum

By Press Association
The earliest known surviving example of a Royal Navy submarine Jolly Roger, flown from HMS E54 during the First World War, is installed as part of a Jolly Roger display at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport, Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Royal Navy submarine Jolly Roger flag believed to be the oldest surviving one of its kind is to go on display at a Portsmouth museum.

The maritime antique from the HMS E54, which was flown in 1916 during the First World War, will be showcased from April 27 at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum.

Museum curators aim to tell the “fascinating” history of the Jolly Roger flag, which is commonly believed to be a pirate flag despite originating from the Royal Navy.

The earliest known surviving example of a Royal Navy submarine Jolly Roger, flown from HMS E54 during the First World War, is installed as part of a Jolly Roger display at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport, Hampshire
The Jolly Roger is commonly believed to be a pirate flag (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Each flag is a unique historical record of the boat, with submarine crews hoisting them to show pride in their wartime successes, in contrast to pirates who raised their banners to scare other ships, museum chiefs said.

Symbols would be painted on flags with different meanings, such as a dagger to indicate a secret mission, or a bar to demonstrate the sinking of an enemy merchant ship, Alexandra Geary, the artefacts curator at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said.

She added: “Each action a submarine carried out had its own symbol. These symbols would either be painted or sewn on to a bit of black material.

“Visitors are intrigued by our Jolly Rogers and enjoy deciphering their meanings. They give a fascinating insight into the often secret and mysterious world of the submariner under the waves and out of sight.”

The tradition has continued with examples including the HMS Conqueror flying a Jolly Roger on return from the Falklands War in 1982 and HMS Otus raising their flag on return from the Gulf War in 1991.