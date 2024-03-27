What the papers say – March 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 27

By Press Association
Images of the collapsed bridge in Baltimore bridge feature across Wednesday’s front pages with headlines spanning asylum and migration issues as well as the BBC licence fee.

The Metro leads with the dramatic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was hit by a container ship heading out of Baltimore.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express focus on the Clapham chemical attacker being granted asylum, despite doubts over previous convictions and honesty during migration testing.

The Daily Telegraph also turns its attention to migration, saying churches that are “undermining” asylum regulations in the UK.

The Independent reports that the rich face paying a higher licence fee after the BBC announced a public consultation on its funding.

The Daily Mirror shifts its focus abroad to Brits fighting on behalf of Russian in Ukraine invasion who it labels “Traitors”.

The Sun leads with the latest developments in music mogul Sean Combs’ ongoing legal headaches. 

The Times leads on the state of the NHS, saying confidence among staff is at the lowest level on record.

The Guardian shines a light on gagging clauses handed down to those involved with sexual misconduct and bullying complaints at lobbying group CBI.

The Financial Times concentrates in Donald Trump’s Truth Social debuting on the stock market.

The Daily Star splashes with a story on Korean Central Television, which aired a 2010 episode of Alan Titchmarsh’s Garden Secrets in which presenter was obscured.