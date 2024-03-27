French and Brazilian leaders announce investment plan for Amazon rainforest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French and Brazilian leaders announce investment plan for Amazon rainforest

By Press Association
Mr Macron is on a three-day official visit to Brazil (AP)
Mr Macron is on a three-day official visit to Brazil (AP)

The Brazilian and the French presidents have announced a plan to invest one billion euro (£857 million) in the Amazon, including parts of the rainforest in neighbouring French Guiana.

The two countries’ governments said in a joint statement that the money will be spread over the next four years to protect the rainforest.

It will be a collaboration of state-run Brazilian banks and France’s investment agency. Private resources will also be welcomed, Brazil and France said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are meeting this week to revive the relationship between the countries after years of frictions with former President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as deepening co-operation to protect the rainforest and boost trade.

French, Brazilian and Indigenous leaders
French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Chief Raoni Metuktire, pose for photos on Combu Island, near Belem, Para state (AP)

Mr Macron started his three-day visit to Brazil in the Amazon city of Belem, where he met his long-time ally Mr Lula.

The French leader then took a boat to the Combu island to meet with Indigenous leaders.

Both Mr Macron and Mr Lula saw a protest by Greenpeace Brazil with banners that read “No oil in the Amazon”.

Brazil’s government has contemplated allowing the tapping of oil in a region close to the Para state, where Belem lies.

Mr Lula said during a speech that Mr Macron’s visit is part of a global effort to beef up rainforest protections.

“We want to convince those who have already deforested that they need to contribute in an important way to countries that still have their forests to keep them standing,” Mr Lula said in a speech alongside his French counterpart.

Mr Macron’s office prior said to the trip that a potential European trade deal with the South American bloc Mercosur will not be on the agenda.

French and Brazilian leaders
Mr Macron honoured Indigenous leaders (AP)

The French president is an opponent of such an agreement as long as South American producers do not respect the same environment and health standards as Europeans, after farmers raised concerns during protests across France and Europe.

The French president decorated Indigenous leader Raoni Metuktire with the prestigious Legion d’Honneur medal for efforts at conserving the rainforest.

“You were in Europe and I promised to come here to your forest and be with your people in this forest that is coveted,” Mr Macron told the Indigenous leader, according to French radio RFI. “President Lula and I have a common cause for one of our friends in this land that belongs to you.”

Mr Lula and Mr Macron will seek to “set a common course” to fight both climate change and poverty, Mr Macron’s office said, with Brazil preparing to host the summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Rio de Janeiro in November and UN climate talks in Belem next year.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will launch a diesel-powered submarine built in Brazil with French technology at the Itaguai shipyard outside Rio de Janeiro.

The French President will then head to Sao Paulo to meet with Brazilian investors. On Thursday, Mr Macron will head to Brasilia to again meet with Mr Lula.