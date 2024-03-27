Beyonce shares Cowboy Carter track list ahead of album release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce shares Cowboy Carter track list ahead of album release

By Press Association
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

Beyonce has shared the track list for her forthcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter.

Cowboy Carter arrives on Friday but fans got a sneak peek on the superstar’s Instagram account, when she shared an image that appears to include the titles of her songs: from the previously released Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages, now including American Requiem, Blackbird, Protector, My Rose, Bodyguard, Daughter, Spaghetti, Alligator Tears, Smoke Hour II, Just For Fun, II Most Wanted, Levi’s Jeans, Flamenco, Ya Ya, Oh Louisiana, Desert Eagle, Riverdance, II Hands II Heaven, Tyrant, Sweet Honey Buckin’ and Amen.

One song appears to be called The Linda Martell Show, a reference to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first black woman to play at the Grand Ole Opry.

There is also mention of Dolly P – likely to be a reference to Dolly Parton – and a track titled Jolene, a reference to one of Parton’s best-known songs.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Knox News celebrating the seasonal opening of her amusement park Dollywood, Parton said she thinks Beyonce has recorded a cover of her 1973 hit.

“Well, I think she has,” she said.

“I think she’s recorded Jolene and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

The track list also mentions Smoke Hour Willie Nelson, but it is not immediately clear if Nelson is involved with the project.