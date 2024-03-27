Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on London train

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on London train

By Press Association
British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley (Alamy/PA)
British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley (Alamy/PA)

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a train in south London.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Footage shared on social media showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a facemask holding a large blade, while distressed onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.

Emergency Services Show
British Transport Police made an appeal for witnesses (Aaron Chown/PA)

Officers attended Beckenham Junction station alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service.

One of the men sustained serious injures consistent with being stabbed.

No arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing, BTP added.

Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm as police continued to deal with the incident.

The force said it was appealing to any witnesses to come forward by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 397 of 27/03/2024.

A Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

“All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries.

“We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”