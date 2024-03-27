We need to spread message of love through music at this time, says Stevie Wonder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

We need to spread message of love through music at this time, says Stevie Wonder

By Press Association
Stevie Wonder praises performer Martha Reeves as she is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Stevie Wonder praises performer Martha Reeves as she is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Stevie Wonder has urged musicians to once again spread the message of love through music amid increasingly polarised times.

The music superstar surprised a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to honour Motown singer Martha Reeves, alongside the “King of Motown” Smokey Robinson and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy – who launched all of their careers.

During his speech, 73-year-old Wonder said Gordy brought Motown to the US, which “really forced the haters of the nation to stop, pause and think about love again – we are now again at this time we need to have that to happen”.

Martha Reeves With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
From left, William ‘Mickey’ Stevenson, Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves, Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder attend the ceremony honouring Reeves with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Wonder told the PA news agency after the ceremony: “Music has always been the very thing that has brought people together, more than anything, and it’s a way of expression that you hear and you feel the vibrations and those vibrations turn into how and what you feel.

“And so I think that as much there have been so many things that have been written about, but at this time most importantly I think we have to have more love in it.

“We have a time where people have fallen too much in love with things, like social media and different platforms, things that raise our children, where I think we need to have as parents take more time to raise our children and not things, different opinions or conspiracy theories determine how our children think.”

Wonder said Motown has grown and taken on different forms but “at the end of the day, the history and the greatness of Berry Gordy (will live on for) centuries and centuries into the future”.

Martha Reeves With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Smokey Robinson talks about Martha Reeves as she is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

“I think with him will be those artists that have inspired the world,” he told PA of the Motown mogul, who also launched the careers of stars including Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

“You can’t go a day without hearing What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye, or talk of what he did in doing what he did, so I celebrate that.

“You can’t go any point without someone talking about Dancing In The Street (by Martha And The Vandellas) and every single day of any of our lives you’re going to hear someone say Ooo Baby Baby (by Robinson) – so there you go.”