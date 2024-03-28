Hawaii fire survivors moving into housing but 3,000 still in hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hawaii fire survivors moving into housing but 3,000 still in hotels

By Press Association
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina durong the wildfire (Matthew Thayer/AP)
The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina durong the wildfire (Matthew Thayer/AP)

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said 3,000 people displaced by wildfires in Lahaina are still living in hotels more than seven months after the blaze, but up to 30 people are moving to longer-term housing each day.

Mr Green told a news conference the state and federal government have lined up sufficient long-term rental units to shelter everyone currently in one of 11 hotels still housing survivors.

State and federal governments are also building modular transitional housing units for displaced residents and Mr Green everyone to leave the hotels by July 1.

Nearly 8,000 Lahaina residents were living in 40 hotels in the days immediately after the fire.

Hawaii Wildfires-Recovery
Homes consumed in wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Maui (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Maui has a severe housing shortage. In West Maui, much of the existing housing has been used as vacation rentals for tourists.

In December, Mr Green threatened to use the “hammer” of emergency orders to impose a moratorium on Maui short-term rentals if enough property owners didn’t make their units available to Lahaina residents.

But on Wednesday he said such a moratorium won’t be necessary.

He said the state has contracts for 1,300 units and that the number of households in hotels has dropped to under 1,300.

One issue now, Mr Green said, is that many available rentals are not in West Maui, and some Lahaina residents have refused them because they want to stay near their jobs and their children’s schools.

“A lot of people have been offered an apartment, housing, and have rejected it because it’s too far away from West Maui, or it didn’t suit their family circumstance,” Mr Green said.

Mr Green said people are being given four opportunities to accept housing that is offered and two chances to appeal an option provided.

He said some people have rejected housing up to six times.

Hawaii Wildfires Victims Fund
Debris of former shops and businesses in Lahaina, Hawaii (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

“Once that transitional housing comes online, honestly, people will have to go move into those if they haven’t left the hotels yet because it’s only fair,” Mr Green said.

“We need the resources so that we can build the next school so that we can rebuild clinics that were lost during the fire.”

The fire destroyed 3,971 properties and caused between four and six billion dollars (£3.2-4.8 million) in property damage.

Of these properties, 561 were occupied by homeowners. Mr Green said one-quarter of these lots have already been cleared of debris.

“That means they’re going to get permits sometime later this year to begin to rebuild back in Lahaina,” Mr Green said, acknowledging that water, sewer, and electricity services must be restored to these lots.