Louis Rees-Zammit reportedly signs for Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs By Press Association March 28 2024, 10:20am

Louis Rees-Zammit is reported to have signed for the Kansas City Chiefs (Adam Davy/PA) Former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has signed for Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report in the United States. Rees-Zammit is set to join the Chiefs' practice squad, having impressed during his time on the NFL's international player pathway. The 23-year-old's signing is expected to be confirmed on Friday, with running back and wide receiver his designated positions. More visits coming up for IPP Class of '24 prospect @LouisReesZammit!He meets with the @Broncos today and @Chiefs tomorrow after meeting the @nyjets and @Browns last week! 🏈🏴 pic.twitter.com/yj21q2H5DN— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 25, 2024 The move comes after he visited several NFL franchises, including the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. Rees-Zammit's next goal is to win a place on the Chiefs' final roster for the new season, joining their star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in targeting a third-successive Super Bowl. The Gloucester, Wales and Lions wing stunned the world of rugby in January by quitting the sport in an attempt to secure a contract with an NFL team in 2024. Pro Day 2024 ⚡️What a day and a massive thank you to everyone at the International Player Pathway for allowing me this opportunity 🙏🏽 It has been a crazy 2 months and something I will never forget for the rest of my life – Cannot wait to see what the future holds 🔮 pic.twitter.com/5UxhYT0Ycr— Louis Rees-Zammit ⚡️ (@LouisReesZammit) March 21, 2024 That dream moved a step closer when he impressed during last week's pro day that forms part of the international player pathway. Rees-Zammit clocked 4.43 seconds in his 40-yard dash, a 9ft 7in broad jump and 29-inch vertical jump.