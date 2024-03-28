Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after London train stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after London train stabbing

By Press Association
The victim, who is in his 20s, is in a ‘critical but stable condition’ (PA)
The victim, who is in his 20s, is in a ‘critical but stable condition’ (PA)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London.

British Transport Police (BTP) said they received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway station shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Footage shared on social media showed a male wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a face mask holding a large blade, while onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.

A manhunt was launched and on Thursday BTP said they had arrested a 19-year-old man and recovered a knife.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable condition”.

Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm.

Superintendent Darren Malpas said: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.”

At just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, BTP also received reports of a man being stabbed on a platform at Kennington underground station, nearly nine miles away from the earlier incident, which is not believed to be linked.

Another man is thought to have been injured trying to stop the attack.

Both were taken to hospital and are in a critical but stable condition.

The suspect had left the area and no arrests have been made.