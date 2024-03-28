Puppy gets new home with Met police officer who rescued her from squalid flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Puppy gets new home with Met police officer who rescued her from squalid flat

By Press Association
Staffie cross Stella with Metropolitan Pc Joe Allen (Yui Mok/PA)
Staffie cross Stella with Metropolitan Pc Joe Allen (Yui Mok/PA)

An abandoned Staffie cross puppy has been brought back from the brink of starvation by a Metropolitan Police officer, who now wishes to adopt her permanently.

Police were called to Tottenham, north London, a few days before Christmas last year after an abseiling builder spotted a distressed dog through the window of a 12th-floor flat.

Response officer Pc Joe Allen attended and, after forcing entry, found the six-month-old puppy cowering under a broken bed frame surrounded by mounds of rubbish.

Pc Allen, 27, said: “I saw a blanket shaking and that’s when I knew that we had found her.”

Stella the Staffie cross rescued
Stella with her new owners, Joe Allen and Jade Peirce (Yui Mok/PA)

Stella was severely malnourished and needed immediate medical attention at a veterinary hospital, having been on her own inside the flat for around a month.

On the good fortune of the builder spotting Stella, Pc Allen said: “Thank God he did because if he hadn’t staff at the hospital reckon she would have had three or four days to live. So she’s very lucky but I also feel like we’re very lucky.”

He added: “Seeing a dog in that state was so shocking and I immediately picked her up and cradled her to make her feel safe.

“She was obviously taken away to get the attention and care she needed but I couldn’t stop thinking about her and it was clear I needed her in my life.”

Pc Allen and his partner, Detective Constable Jade Peirce, have fostered nine-month-old Stella with the intention of adopting her.

Stella the Staffie cross rescued
Stella has put on weight (Yui Mok/PA)

Dc Peirce, 28, said: “She’s been having princess treatment, getting fatter which we love because she was still so, so skinny when we got her.

“She’s just so loving, so well-tempered with people, she absolutely loves other dogs.

“She has taken to training really well, with her recall and her general obedience,” she said, adding: “We’re working on her lead skills.”

Stella’s exact pedigree is unknown but Dc Peirce said the couple would be carrying out a “doggy DNA” test, with their suspicions that the puppy has a lineage of Jack Russell and Boxer.

Pc Allen said he was incredibly thankful that Stella had come into their lives and encouraged others to consider rescuing a pet.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better dog,” he said, adding: “If you get a chance to do it, do it.”

Stella the Staffie cross rescued
Stella has taken well to training (Yui Mok/PA)

Dc Peirce added: “If you love dogs, there’s something about fostering a dog that makes it more special. They really do make your life so much better.

“If you can, always foster, always rescue, over buying, because there are so many dogs and cats that need loving homes.”

After Stella left the animal hospital, the couple initially took no notice of a thimble-sized attachment on her collar.

“She’s got a little vial on her collar with a little note in it that the nurses at the animal hospital had put on there,” Dc Peirce said.

The little scrap of paper read: “Thank you for rescuing me twice.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are investigating and cannot comment further at this stage.”