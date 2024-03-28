Children with obesity have higher MS risk, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children with obesity have higher MS risk, study suggests

By Press Association
Children who are obese may have a higher risk of MS, according to a new study (Alamy/PA)
Children who are obese may be at higher risk of being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in early adulthood, a new study suggests.

The risk of being diagnosed with MS appears to be twice as high among children with obesity compared to those without, according to the Swedish study.

Academics from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm analysed data from the Swedish Childhood Obesity Treatment Register.

The database, known as Boris, is one of the world’s largest registries for treatment of childhood obesity.

The research team looked at data on children aged two to 19 who joined the registry between 1995 and 2020, and compared their information to children in the general population.

Their study included data on more than 21,600 children with obesity, who started treatment for obesity when they were an average age of 11, and more than 100,000 children without obesity.

Children involved in the study – which is set to be presented to the European Congress on Obesity in Venice in May – were tracked for an average of six years.

During the follow-up period, MS was diagnosed in 28 of those with obesity – or 0.13% of the group. This compared to 58 in the group without obesity – a total of 0.06%.

The average age of MS diagnosis was comparable between groups, with patients diagnosed, on average, when they were 23 years old.

Statistical analysis revealed that those with obesity were twice as likely to be diagnosed with MS compared to those without.

“Despite the limited follow-up time, our findings highlight that obesity in childhood increases the susceptibility of early-onset MS more than two-fold,” the authors said.

Study authors, associate professor Emilia Hagman and professor Claude Marcus, told the PA news agency: “One of the effects of obesity in childhood is that it causes a low-grade, but chronic, inflammation, and most probably this inflammation increases the risk to develop several diseases such as MS.

“It is also believed that chronic low-grade inflammation increases the risk for other such diseases are asthma, arthritis, type 1 diabetes, and some forms of cancers.

“However, we know that weight loss reduces the inflammation and most likely the risk to develop such diseases.”

Commenting on the study, Dr Clare Walton, head of research at the MS Society, said: “We don’t know for sure what causes MS, but research suggests it’s likely triggered by a mix of genetic and environmental factors, such as some viral infections and lower levels of vitamin D.

“We know smoking or being medically obese may also play a part, however, none of these alone will cause someone to develop MS.

“This research adds to our understanding of the role obesity plays in MS risk, particularly its influence in childhood.

“More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK today, and research like this is important to help us predict how the number of people living with MS may change in the future.”