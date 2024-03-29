What the papers say – March 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – March 29

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 29
The problems surrounding Thames Water feature heavily among the front pages of Good Friday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and the i focus on the troubled company with the prospect of bills rising by 40% to bail it out.

The Times also leads on Thames Water with Communities Secretary Michael Gove telling company bosses they need to “carry the can” rather than rely on increased bills.

The Daily Telegraph turns the spotlight on Conservative party donor Mohamed Mansour with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak under fire after the billionaire was awarded a knighthood.

The Independent reports on Angela Rayner’s refusal to publish her private finances after continuing accusations the Labour deputy leader dodged capital gains tax in the sale of her former council house.

The Guardian turns its focus to the Gaza Strip which says “famine is setting in” as Israel continues to block aid.

The Sun leads on an arrest in the wake of Gogglebox star George Gibley’s death in a workplace fall.

The Daily Mirror says a new law, inspired by Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett, will help to protect people at entertainment venues.

The Financial Times runs with a piece on the mergers and acquisitions in big business in the last 12 months with global takeovers rising to £690 billion.

And the Daily Star splashes with Storm Nelson, which is set to batter Britiain across the Easter weekend.