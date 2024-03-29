American Pie star Jason Biggs recalls hiding alcohol addiction from his wife

US actor Jason Biggs has revealed he used to hide his alcohol addiction from his wife.

The American Pie star, who married actress Jenny Mollen in 2008, admitted on her podcast All The Fails that he continued to drink alcohol while attending counselling.

“I’m going to therapy and I’m working on things, but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, and drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs said.

Mollen, who starred in My Best Friend’s Girl alongside Biggs in 2008, appeared shocked at the revelations.

“I was married to this guy? These are the things that shock me, how did I not notice?” the 44-year-old asked.

Biggs continued: “I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things.

“It was all science, I had it figured out to a T but not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you.”

The 45-year-old said Mollen just “didn’t know how to look for it”, adding: “I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time, all the time.”

Mollen said: “Wow, I had no idea.”

Biggs, who played Jim Levenstein in the American Pie franchise alongside Eugene Levy and Alyson Hannigan, celebrated being one year of being sober in 2018 on Instagram.

“I first tried to get sober over five years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he said at the time.

“Turns out this shit is hard. After some fits and starts, I’ve managed to put together one year of sobriety. I’m as proud of it as anything in my life. If you’re struggling, know there’s help. Don’t be ashamed. We can do this.”

Biggs and Mollen share two children together.