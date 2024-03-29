Former presidents help Joe Biden raise £20 million for campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Former presidents help Joe Biden raise £20 million for campaign

By Press Association
President Joe Biden, right, and former president Barack Obama (Alex BrandonAP)
President Joe Biden, right, and former president Barack Obama (Alex BrandonAP)

President Joe Biden joined former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, plus some big names from the entertainment world, teamed up to raise more than $26 million (£20.5 million) for his re-election campaign.

Mr Obama praised Mr Biden’s willingness to look for common ground during the event at Radio City Music Hall in New York saying, “That’s the kind of president I want.”

Mr Clinton said simply of the choices facing voters in 2024: “Stay with what works.”

Mr Biden himself went straight at Donald Trump, saying his expected Republican rival’s ideas were “a little old and out of shape”.

Election 2024 Biden
President Joe Biden, centre, and former presidents Barack Obama, left, and Bill Clinton on stage (Alex Brandon/AP)

Moderator Stephen Colbert, in an armchair conversation with the trio, called them “champion talkers” and joked that the three presidents had come to town “and not one of them is here to appear in court,” a dig at Trump’s many legal troubles.

The sold-out Radio City Music Hall event, hosted by Stephen Colbert, ended Mr Biden’s burst of campaign travel. In the three weeks since his State of the Union address, he has visited several political battlegrounds.

Protesters angry at the handling of the war in Gaza and support of Israel briefly disrupted the show, drawing a pledge from Mr Biden to keep working to stop civilian deaths, particularly of children, before adding “Israel’s existence is at stake”.

Hundreds more protested outside in the drizzling rain, many demanding a cease-fire and waving Palestinian flags.

Mr Obama laid out the choice for the audience, saying that “at the end of the day, you do have to make a choice about who sees you and cares about you. I’m pretty confident the other guy doesn’t.”

Election 2024 Biden
Former president Bill Clinton at the fundraising event (Alex Brandon/AP)

Other participating celebrities included Queen Latifah, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele.

Tickets sold for as low as $225 (£20). With more money, donors received more intimate time with the presidents.

A photo with all three was $100,000 (£79,200). A donation of $250,000 (£198,000) earned donors access to one reception and $500,000 (£396,000) got them into an even more exclusive gathering.

Through the end of February, Mr Biden had $155 million in cash on hand, compared with $37 million (£29.3 million) for Trump and his Save America political action committee.

The more than tally for the New York City event includes money from supporters who handed over cash in the weeks before the fundraiser for a chance to attend. It raised $6 million (£4.7 million) more than Trump raised during February.

Mr Trump has kept a low profile in recent weeks, partially because of courtroom appearances for various legal cases, the bills for which he is paying with funds from donors.

His next political rallies are scheduled for Tuesday in Michigan and Wisconsin.