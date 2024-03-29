Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after claiming she feels ‘the world doesn’t want me in it’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after claiming she feels ‘the world doesn’t want me in it’

By Press Association
Lizzo said ‘I quit’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Lizzo said ‘I quit’ (Yui Mok/PA)

US popstar Lizzo said “I quit”, after claiming she is being ridiculed online for her looks and her character.

The About Damn Time singer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, does not make it clear what she is referring too or what sparked the online statement.

However, it comes a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against Lizzo last August, said it was “shameful” the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden “amid such egregious allegations”.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo, 35, said on Instagram.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

“My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

She ended the post saying: “I didn’t sign up for this shit. I quit,” with a peace sign emoji.

Last August, Lizzo and her production company were sued by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused the Good As Hell singer of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, the pop star described the allegations as “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”, adding that the claims are “as unbelievable as they sound”.

On Thursday, Lizzo appeared at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a fundraiser for the US president, which Mindy Kaling hosted.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers, reportedly told NewsNation: “It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations.”