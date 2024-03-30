Teenager remanded into custody after alleged stabbing between train stations

A teenager who appeared in court charged with attempted murder has been remanded into custody after allegedly stabbing a man while journeying between two south London railway stations.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, was further charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting between Shortlands and Beckenham stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Thomas, of Beckenham, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey where Thomas will appear for a hearing on April 26.

The alleged victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where police said on Thursday he was in a “critical but stable condition”.