Pope will preside over Easter Vigil after missing Good Friday procession

By Press Association
Vatican ushers carry Pope Francis chair prior to the start of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Colosseum on Good Friday (AP)
The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis would preside over the Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, after he decided at the last minute to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum as a health precaution.

The Vatican’s daily bulletin confirmed Francis would lead the lengthy vigil in St Peter’s Basilica, one of the most solemn and important moments in the Catholic liturgical calendar.

The service, which is due to begin at 7.30pm (6.30pm GMT) and usually lasts two hours, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus and includes the sacrament of baptism for eight adult converts.

Pope Francis leads the liturgy of the passion on Good Friday in St Peter’s Basilica (AP)

The 87-year-old Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter that have made it difficult for him to speak at length.

He has cancelled some audiences and often asked an aide to read aloud some of his speeches.

But the Pope ditched his Palm Sunday homily altogether and decided at the last minute on Friday to stay at home rather than preside over the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum re-enacting Christ’s crucifixion.

The Vatican said in a brief explanation that the decision was made to “conserve his health” in view of the vigil service on Saturday and his even more taxing obligations on Easter Sunday.

Francis decided not to take part in the event at the Colosseum at the last minute (AP)

The Pope is due to preside over a morning Easter Mass in St Peter’s Square and deliver his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) speech praying for an end to global crises.

While Francis also skipped the chilly Good Friday procession last year because he was recovering from bronchitis, his sudden absence from the event this year raised concern.

His chair was in place on the podium, and his aides were preparing for his arrival when the Vatican announced five minutes before the official start time that he was not coming.

The Pope is expected to lead Easter Sunday services (AP)

In addition to his respiratory problems, Francis had a chunk of his large intestine removed in 2021 and was taken to hospital twice last year, including once to remove intestinal scar tissue from previous surgeries to address diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall.

He has been using a wheelchair or cane for nearly two years because of bad knee ligaments.

In his recently published memoirs, Life: My Story Through History, Francis said he is not suffering from any health problems that would require him to resign and that he still has “many projects to bring to fruition”.