Kiernan Shipka remembers late co-star Chance Perdomo as ‘one-of-a-kind soul’

Kiernan Shipka has remembered Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo following his death aged 27.

Perdomo, who died in a motorcycle accident, played Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix supernatural series – the warlock cousin and partner in crime of Sabrina Spellman, played by Shipka.

“Oh man this hurts,” Shipka said on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures of the pair together.

“He was a one-of-a-kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine.

“As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)

“His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it.

“I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

The pair starred alongside Shaun Of The Dead star and British actress Lucy Davis, who played Perdomo and Shipka’s on-screen aunt.